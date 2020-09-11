Christine Lampard reveals wedding disappointment with husband Frank The Loose Women host said 'I do' in front of guests including Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in 2015

Christine Lampard has made a surprising admission about her wedding with husband Frank. The Loose Women host, along with co-presenters Stacey Solomon, Judi Love and Carol McGiffin, discussed her dream day on an episode of the ITV show, after Lily Allen tied the knot with David Harbour in Las Vegas, but apparently Christine wasn't entirely comfortable.

Christine and Frank had a winter wedding

"I think it was because of the attention aspect of it," she explained. "Which probably sounds ridiculous considering the jobs we do, but I'm not comfortable really when you walk in and everyone's looking at you, but it was beautiful."

Nonetheless, Christine made the most of the celebrations. She added, "We had our friends and family there and it was so beautiful and actually I loved it much more than I thought I would."

Christine wore a Suzanne Neville bridal gown

Even the countdown wasn't as exciting for Christine as the rest of the panel. "I was never the planner," she said. "I never grew up thinking, 'Oh, I just want the big day and I want the big dress, honestly, I was the complete opposite to what you've [Stacey] just described. But then, I ended up with it.

"It was all done relatively quickly to be fair in the end, but I did have the big dress and we did it in the church."

Christine and Frank said 'I do' on 20 December 2015, after dating since 2009, when they met at the Pride of Britain awards. They announced their engagement in June 2011.

The ceremony was held at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge, before they, along with guests including Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Ant and Dec, moved to private members' club The Arts Club for the evening reception.

Christine opted for a long-sleeved lace wedding dress designed by Suzanne Neville, complete with a cinched in waist, fishtail skirt and plunging neckline. She accessorised with a tulle veil.

Christine Lampard films from inside private home

