Lily Allen's secret marriage to David Harbour confirmed The singer and Stranger Things star were first spotted together last year

Congratulations are in order for Lily Allen and her new husband, Stranger Things star David Harbour!

The singer tied the knot with her actor beau at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on Monday, The Sun has reported.

This is the second marriage for the Smile hitmaker, who was previously married to Sam Cooper between 2011 and 2018.

The couple wed in Gloucester and share two children: Ethel, eight, and Marnie, seven.

READ: Who is Lily Allen's 'fiancé'? Everything you need to know about Stranger Things star David Harbour

The Vegas ceremony was carried out by Brendan Paul, an Elvis impersonator who owns the chapel.

The couple are in good company, as Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea held their wedding there, while Billy Ray Cyrus and actress Andie McDowell are among those who have renewed their vows at the chapel.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lily Allen's daughter has an amazing voice!

Lily and David, who plays Hopper in Stranger Things, went public with their relationship last year after they were spotted together at a West End production of The Lehman Triology in August 2019.

A string of dates ensued at events in London and New York, where the actor is from, and were spotted kissing at Madison Square Garden in October.

The attractive couple then made their red-carpet debut at the SAG Awards in January of this year.

The couple made their red carpet debut in January

Back in July, Lily shared selfies from her luxury holiday in Capri to social media, which showed her wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring, sparking debate among fans about whether or not she was engaged.

Some rushed to congratulate her, writing: "Congrats Lily. Gorgeous news. You look so happy," and: "So happy for you. You deserve this happiness."

MORE: Lily Allen shows off her natural grey hairs

Others, however, pointed out that Lily has been wearing a ring for months, with one chiming in: "She's had that ring on for a while from what I can remember."

The 35-year-old and David, 45, spent lockdown together with Lily's daughters in London, with the Hellboy star flying into the UK just before travel restrictions were introduced.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.