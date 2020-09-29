The celebrity singers that performed at their own weddings: John Legend, Robbie Williams & more They’ve all got something else in common too…

The biggest day of your life. A chance to celebrate with your nearest and dearest. And for these celebrities, a chance to show off what they do best… sing. All of these male singers decided to belt out a tune on their wedding day, wowing their new wives and all of their guests.

John Legend

John Legend is well-known for his moving ballads, and his dulcet tones have been welcomed at the weddings of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian and Cheryl and Ashley Cole, and you can even have him at yours, too.

He couldn’t resist taking to the mic on his own wedding day in 2013, when he married Chrissy Teigen. The soulful singer decided to sing the iconic All of Me track to Chrissy. He wasn’t the only star to give a song though, as Stevie Wonder performed Ribbon in the Sky for the happy couple.

Justin Timberlake

Justin and Jessica shared their big day with HELLO!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have just announced the birth of their second child and they tied the knot back in 2012. HELLO! magazine took an exclusive look inside their Italian nuptials at the time and revealed many of the day’s romantic details. The bride bucked tradition and wore a pink Giambattista Valli gown to walk down the aisle.

Justin made the aisle walk even more magical when he decided to sing to his bride-to-be. Speaking to HELLO! magazine he said: "I figured if there was something I was going to be able to offer, it would be to sing her down the aisle. Grown men were weeping. Hopefully it’s because I didn't sound bad."

Josh Cuthbert

Union J singer Josh Cuthbert got married in 2018 to model Chloe Lloyd in the most idyllic surroundings. The ceremony took place in the magnificent Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire. The day was picture perfect and Josh’s Union J bandmates were among the guests.

In the evening, the band took to the stage, and despite Josh originally saying he wouldn’t join his bandmates for the occasion, the wedding video uploaded on the couple’s YouTube channel shows Josh romantically singing to new wife Chloe.

Robbie Williams

Robbie and Ayda celebrating in style

The pop-sensation Robbie Williams married Ayda Field back in 2010, giving HELLO! magazine exclusive access inside the big day. Their Los Angeles home was the location for their nuptials, and it doesn’t surprise us that Robbie’s wedding included a mass singalong.

Their guests (who didn’t know about the surprise wedding until they arrived in LA), joined Robbie in belting out all of the words to Angels. What a moment that must have been!

