Kim Kardashian makes a foray into bridal wear – and she's already got a celebrity fan

Kim Kardashian shared an exciting announcement with fans on Wednesday, revealing that she is launching a range of SKIMS bridal shapewear. The collection has already won the approval of Hailey Bieber, who said she wore one of Kim's designs at her wedding to husband Justin Bieber in 2019.

"I wore Skims under my wedding dress and it was so comfy," Hailey commented on Kim's post, to which the mum-of-four replied: "You looked sooooo beautiful!!"

Hailey isn't the only one excited about Kim's announcement; fashion designer Alexander Wang commented: "You are a genius."

See Kim Kardashian's style evolution

One fan commented: "Ok well I need all of this." Meanwhile, another wrote: "Wooo just in time for the wedding."

Kim's latest collection will launch on Friday, and she said it will feature "our most loved solutionwear styles in a new soft blue colour" in sizes XXS – 5X. But the standout piece is a silk robe, which features the word 'Mrs' embroidered on the pocket, and will no doubt be a hit with brides-to-be.

Kim Kardashian is launching a SKIMS bridalwear collection

The new launch comes just weeks after Kim released her debut maternity line, and follows rumours that she is also planning to launch her own homeware collection.

According to documents obtained by People magazine, Kim recently filed trademarks for KKW Home, which includes a list of household items she plans to sell in various retail stores.

The collection includes an embroidered silk bridal robe

The document states that KKW Home will feature "gifts, general consumer merchandise, bath and shower products and accessories, bedroom furnishings and accessories, and home furnishings and accessories."

Kim has yet to officially announce the new venture, but it makes sense that she has decided to expand her empire following the success of her KKW Beauty and SKIMS lines.

