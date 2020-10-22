Former Strictly star Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella announced their engagement in January 2020, but it seems the couple's wedding plans have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Access Hollywood, Dancing With The Stars pro Artem revealed that while they had hoped to tie the knot in LA, they have made the decision to move it to another location.

"We're actually moving the wedding from L.A. to somewhere else," he said. "Not sure if I am allowed to say where yet, but there's definitely plans."

He went on to explain that they also wanted to ensure that guests at the ceremony wouldn't have to wear masks: "The only thing we know that we want to make sure is that we don't have to be wearing masks during the wedding."

The couple got engaged in January 2020

In a previous episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki and Artem also shared that their wedding will not go ahead until conditions improve.

"We're looking forward to it," Artem said. "We just want to make sure that, you know, it's not going to be plastic walls everywhere around every single person.

"At the end of the day, it's a celebration and not just a thing you attend for the sake of attending. And both of us feel the same way about that. Once we can figure it out, what that would look like, I think it's going to start moving quickly."

Nonetheless, the couple have both expressed their hopes for their son Matteo to be involved, with Nikki even suggesting they wait until Matteo could walk down the aisle.

Artem responded: "Well, walking down the aisle means it's going to take a while."

The couple met on Dancing With The Stars in 2018, and they now live together at Artem's home in Los Angeles.

