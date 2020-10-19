Is this Lucy Watson's jaw-dropping engagement ring? Former Made in Chelsea star Lucy has been spotted with a huge diamond

Former Made in Chelsea star Lucy Watson announced her engagement to James Dunmore in early September and with excitement building about her secret engagement ring, we have spotted her wearing a very large diamond ring in recent social media posts.

READ: Lucy posts steamy video of fiancé James

Lucy’s ring was absent from all of her photographs until now, and even on her Greek holiday where fiancé James proposed, Lucy’s ring finger was bare.

Lucy recently took to Instagram Stories to film a make-up tutorial and as she went through the step-by-steps for achieving her perfect skin, the TV star could be seen wearing an enormous sparkly ring. However, the ring was placed on the ring finger of her right hand.

Lucy has been seen wearing this large diamond

She has been seen wearing the same ring in multiple recent posts, sometimes on her left hand and sometimes on her right. In a photograph her partner James posted on Instagram, Lucy was proudly wearing the ring on her left hand. Perhaps this strategic changing is a move to throw her followers off and dull down the questions about her ring.

Lucy has been pictured wearing a diamond ring on her left hand

READ: Binky Felstead's daughter played a super-cute role in her engagement

MORE: Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing: Everything you need to know about his girlfriend



Lucy's mirror selfie also shows her wearing the diamond

When hosting a Q&A on Instagram, one of Lucy’s fans enquired about her engagement ring. They said: "When can we see your ring?". To that Lucy responded: "It’s something I’d quite like to keep private, but I can tell you it’s a vintage 1920s ring and it’s perfect”.

Lucy told her fans she planned to try and keep her ring secret

The couple announced their engagement with an artistic shot of them silhouetted in the sunset in Greece. A few days later, still on their beautiful Greek getaway, Lucy posted a photo on a boat – notably without an engagement ring. Fans were quick to comment with one saying: "Where’s the ring lucy?" and another writing: "Would love to see your engagement ring".

Lucy on the Greek holiday where she got engaged, but pictured with no ring

It could be due to Lucy’s desire to keep her ‘perfect’ ring private or it could be because fiancé James proposed with a placeholder ring and the couple then chose the band together.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.