Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi recently spoke to the Financial Times about property, home life and, of course, his royal wedding came up too.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo secretly married in the summer during the pandemic. They had originally planned to marry at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, followed by a reception at Buckingham Palace, but they actually ended up getting married at Royal Lodge Windsor.

Speaking to the publication, Edoardo declared: “An object I would never part with is my wedding ring”. This sentimental statement shows how much his beloved wife Beatrice means to him.

During the interview, his wedding day attire also got brought up. When asked what the last item of clothing he added to his wardrobe was, Edoardo spoke about a very special suit – his wedding suit.

“The last item of clothing I added to my wardrobe was the Huntsman morning suit I wore for my wedding.

“I worked with a brilliant cutter and creative director called Campbell Carey. It was a wonderful process and for the rest of my life, every time I put on that suit I’ll feel happy,” said Edoardo.

His suit was a bespoke Huntsman three-piece morning suit and prices start from £5,200.

Princess Beatrice's sister Eugenie shared the sweetest post when the couple got engaged

Beatrice's husband's sentimental revelations continued when he spoke about a special gift: “I have a collection of cufflinks that were left to me by my first stepfather when he died and when I put them on in the morning, they make me smile. It’s so nice to be able to think of him every single day.” Although we cannot spy any cufflinks in Edoardo’s wedding photos, we predict he may have wanted to wear a pair of these cufflinks for heart-warming reasons.

The happy couple with the Queen and Prince Phillip on their wedding day

Edoardo clearly holds family very dear, as he reveals that he asked his stepfather David Williams-Ellis, who is a sculptor, to create a bronze figurative sculpture for his now wife Beatrice’s birthday back last year. He claims it is “the best gift I’ve ever given”.

If you’re imagining what married life would be like for a Princess, Edoardo paints a low-key picture, when he tells the Financial Times: “We are lucky enough to have a small vegetable garden and we cook seasonally”. So perhaps it’s the simple life for loved-up newlyweds Beatrice and Edoardo.

