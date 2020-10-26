Lucy Watson FINALLY reveals romantic proposal and 2021 wedding plans Made in Chelsea star Lucy was shocked by the Greek proposal

Former Made in Chelsea stars Lucy Watson and James Dunmore got engaged in Greece in September. The proposal details have been shrouded in secrecy until now, when Lucy revealed what exactly happened on that day during an Instagram Q&A.

Lucy divulged the full proposal story when one of her fans asked: “How did James propose?”, revealing that James planned a lavish boat trip while in Greece. She also went on to tell followers that she has a total of eight bridesmaids and is currently planning on hosting her wedding abroad.

Lucy Watson opened up about her VERY romantic proposal

For the proposal, James forged a letter supposedly from the hotel inviting them on a boat trip, when in fact this was a ploy and the luxury day out was entirely devised by James. Lucy was impressed, despite not knowing James’ involvement in the planning: “The boat was stunning… we went on a crazy beautiful tour of some private islands.

“We went to take a photo together and there he was on one knee,” Lucy recalled. She admitted she was in complete shock when James popped the question: “My heart didn’t beat for like three seconds.”

Lucy Watson has chosen to have eight bridesmaids

It also came to light that Lucy and James were not alone for this magical moment as they were joined on the boat by another couple: “We then spent the day on the boat and had the best time… we watched the sun go down. It was perfect.”

This is the one part of the romantic proposal day which we have seen, as back in September, the couple marked their engagement with a beautiful shot of them on a boat in Greece at sunset. Lucy’s social post included the simple caption: “Here’s to forever,” accompanied by a diamond ring emoji.

During Lucy’s recent Q&A she also opened up about her plans for an abroad wedding but admitted: “That may change.” But something she was sure about was her bridal party, as she revealed she has already asked all eight of her bridesmaids!

Lucy told her followers she has hired event planners, @gspltd who have worked with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Ronan Keating in the past.

Lucy Watson gets help with 'stressful' wedding planning

As well as keeping details about the proposal and wedding plans secret until now, Lucy has been reluctant to show off her engagement ring, although she has been spotted sporting a large diamond in recent Instagram posts.

