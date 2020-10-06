Lucy Watson opens up about secret engagement ring and wedding plans Made in Chelsea star Lucy’s wedding plans have been affected by coronavirus – plus more details on her secret engagement ring.

In early September, Lucy Watson announced her engagement to partner James Dunmore, who she’s been dating since 2015. The couple met when they both appeared on reality TV show, Made in Chelsea.

READ: Have you been saying Jamie Laing's name wrong this whole time?

After the death of her beloved dog, Digby, Lucy recently opened up her Instagram Stories to allow followers to ask her questions. As well as asking how she was dealing with the grief, fans were eager to hear more about her wedding plans.

One asked: “Any plans for when you’re getting married??x” and Lucy responded by saying: “We have changed what we initially wanted & we have become so much more relaxed about the plans since everything”.

Lucy's relaxed her wedding plans due to coronavirus

She added: “Currently we plan on getting married next year but I guess we’ll have to wait and see if that is possible!” and she promised to keep fans updated on her 2021 wedding plans.

WATCH: Lucy Watson shares steamy video of now fiancé James

MORE: The BEAUTIFUL dress Binky Felstead wore to toast to her engagement

The topic of Lucy’s engagement ring was also raised by one keen fan, itching to catch a glimpse they asked: “When can we see your ring?”.

Lucy wants to keep her 1920s engagement ring private

Lucy then made clear that she was not willing to make her engagement ring public and wanted to keep its appearance private.

She replied: “It’s something I’d quite like to keep private, but I can tell you it’s a vintage 1920s ring and it’s perfect”.

The Made in Chelsea star was even quite reserved when it came to announcing her Greek engagement. She took to Instagram to share a sunset snap of her and fiancé James with the simple caption: “Here’s to forever,” accompanied by a diamond ring emoji.

There have been no exciting engagement ring selfies from Lucy, as we have seen from many other newly engaged celebrities such as Lily Collins and Binky Felstead.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.