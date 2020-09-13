Binky Felstead reveals special role daughter India played in her engagement The Made in Chelsea star announced the happy news on social media

Binky Felstead shared the loveliest news with her fans on Sunday afternoon – she's engaged!

The Made in Chelsea star posted a sweet photo which showed herself and her new fiancé Max Fredrik Darnton kissing in a field as she held her left hand up to the camera.

On her ring finger was a huge and very distinctive diamond ring featuring a concentric octagonal design which sparkled in the sun.

Binky then posted another photo which showed a close-up of her beautiful ring.

In the caption, the star confirmed that the photo meant that she was engaged and explained that her three-year-old daughter India had played an important part in the big occasion. The doting mum wrote: "The easiest 'Yes' EVER!

"On Friday morning, on their way to the duck pond, Max asked India for her permission to ask her mummy to marry him. I love you Max - you bring out the best in me. I'm so lucky [red heart emoji]."

The 30-year-old's followers were quick to congratulate her, including her famous fans. Millie Mackintosh posted a row of heart emojis in response, while Ferne McCann commented: "Ahhhhhhhhhh congratulations darling."

TOWIE star Billie Faiers also chimed in, adding: "Awwww congratulations darling… sooo happy for you."

Other followers shared a series of heartfelt comments that revealed how happy they were to read the news, with one sharing an especially emotional tribute.

Binky shared a close-up of her gorgeous ring

It read: "We’ve never met, I doubt our paths will ever cross but I always admired your courage in MIC. It’s so wonderful to see this news.

"I’m really happy to see it, I hope it doesn’t sound strange but you deserve a fairytale and now it’s happening for you. Enjoy every moment."

Others posted crying emojis and heart emojis, while one wrote: "Might cry."

Another, meanwhile, summed up what many people who saw the picture were surely thinking, writing: "That ring," followed by two heart-eyes emojis.

