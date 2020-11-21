The Queen's iconic royal wedding dress is every modern bride's dream Her Majesty and Prince Philip married in 1947

The longest marriage of a British sovereign is the one of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who got married in 1947. It was 73 years ago that the royal couple said their vows inside the iconic Westminster Abbey, which is also where The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said "I do", and Her Majesty's wedding dress went on to inspire a whole new generation of royal wedding dresses, as well as modern bridal styles.

Like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, the Queen's elegant white satin dress inspired a new generation of royal wedding dresses, including that of Princess Grace of Monaco. The bride had chosen a gown by Sir Norman Hartnell, who submitted various designs; the winning creation was approved in mid-August, less than three months before the wedding.

The Queen is now celebrating 73 years of marriage

Elizabeth had to use clothing ration coupons to pay for her dress, due to the rationing measures in place following World War II. Hundreds of people from across the UK sent the Princess their coupons to help with the dress, although they had to be returned as it would have been illegal to use them. The dress, which was inspired by Botticelli's famous painting Primavera, featured a fitted bodice, heart-shaped neckline, a low v-pointed waist and a floor-length panelled skirt.

The Queen was joined by eight beautiful bridesmaids

As she walked down the aisle on 20 November, Princess Elizabeth, who was the tenth member of the royal family to marry at the Abbey, was just 21 years old. Her handsome groom was 26. Before the wedding, Philip renounced his Greek and Danish titles and was created The Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich of Greenwich, in the County of London.

Elizabeth was assisted by eight bridesmaids, including her sister Princess Margaret and her cousins Princess Alexandra of Kent and Lady Mary Cambridge. Her other bridesmaids were: Lady Caroline Montagu-Douglas-Scott, The Hon. Pamela Mountbatten, The Hon. Margaret Elpinstone and Diana Bowes-Lyon.

The affair was attended by royals from all over Europe including Spain, Norway, Greece, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Some 2,000 guests were invited to the ceremony, which was recorded and broadcast by BBC Radio to 200 million people around the world. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Geoffrey Fisher, and the Archbishop of York, Cyril Garbett, officiated the service.

The event was attended by VIPs from all over the world

The wedding breakfast was held at lunchtime in the Ball-Supper Room at Buckingham Palace. The menu paid tribute to the bride and groom, consisting of Filet de Sole Mountbatten, Perdreau en Casserole and Bombe Glacee Princess Elizabeth. As for the wedding cake, which stood nine feet high and had four tasty tiers, it was cut using the Duke of Edinburgh's sword, which was a gift from Elizabeth's father, King George VI.

The Queen and Prince Phillip waves to crowds from Buckingham Palace

In keeping with tradition, Elizabeth and Philip made an appearance on the palace balcony to wave to huge crowds on the Mall. The couple also received an outpouring of love and support from royal family fans around the world: over 2,500 presents and 10,000 telegrams.

