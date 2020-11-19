The Queen and Prince Philip's special tribute from great-grandchildren on 73rd wedding anniversary revealed Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh are marking an impressive milestone

The Queen and Prince Philip will celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary on Friday, and an adorable new photo of the couple has been released in honour of the milestone.

The image shows them sitting side by side on a sofa in Windsor Castle's Oak Room as they opened a card from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, complete with the number 73 popping out from the front. A small pile of anniversary cards and letters are also visible on a nearby table.

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh tied the knot on 20 November 1947, in a beautiful ceremony held at Westminster Abbey, when the Queen was just 21 and Philip – then Prince of Greece and Denmark - was 26.

The photo was taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson from Getty Images

The Queen wore an incredible white satin gown designed by Sir Norman Hartnell. It was inspired by Botticelli's famous painting Primavera, featuring a fitted bodice, a heart-shaped neckline, a V-pointed waist and a floor-length panelled skirt.

The Queen paid for the dress using ration coupons, due to the restrictions surrounding World War Two. In fact, hundreds of people from across the UK joined forces in a bid to help pay for the dress, although it was considered illegitimate for the Queen to use them.

The Queen and Prince Philip married in 1947

Following the ceremony, the congregation were moved to Buckingham Palace for the wedding breakfast, held in the Ball-Supper Room.

Fast-forward to 2020 and the couple's relationship marks the longest of any British sovereign, while they are also parents to four children: Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

They own several properties together including Buckingham Palace, their main London residence, Windsor Castle, their second home where they are currently isolating during lockdown and where their recent photo was taken, the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, and Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

