Prince Charles makes unexpected comment on Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding

Prince Charles made a controversial move when he opted to re-wear a suit he had owned since 1984 to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and now the Prince of Wales has opened up about his decision.

He spoke to British Vogue as he launched his sustainable fashion collection, The Modern Artisan. They asked, "The suit you wore to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding – I think it dates back to 1984 by Anderson & Sheppard. Did you ever consider wearing something new?"

Prince Charles candidly replied, "I've considered it. But in the case of that particular morning coat, as long as I can go on getting into it, I only wear it a few times a year, in the summer, so obviously you want to keep those sorts of things going."

He added that size is the biggest issue for him. "If I can't fit into them, then I just have to have something new made," he explained. "But I'm not sure quite how radically different they can be at my age."

Prince Charles re-wore a suit from 1984 to Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding

British Vogue's Editor Edward Enninful went on to ask Charles his advice for "good wardrobe maintenance".

"I happen to be one of those people who'd get shoes – or any item of clothing – repaired if I can," Prince Charles said. "Rather than just throw it away. And that's why I think, from an economic point of view, there are huge opportunities for people to set up small businesses involved with repair, maintenance and reuse."

Prince Charles walked Meghan Markle down the aisle

And apparently his make-do-and-mend mindset stems from his youth, as he added: "When I was a child, we used to take our shoes down to the cobbler in Scotland and would watch with fascination as he ripped the soles off and then put new soles on."

