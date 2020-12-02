This Morning star reveals shock engagement after 5-month romance The chef is set to marry in two days!

This Morning chef Tom Brown shocked his fans after it was revealed that he is set to marry his girlfriend following a five-month romance.

His fiancée, Julieanne Soto, announced their impending nuptials on Tuesday evening, revealing they are set to tie the knot on Friday after she proposed to him!

MORE: Married celebrity couples who met at work: Holly Willoughby, Michelle Obama and more

Detailing their whirlwind relationship, Julieanne showed off her stunning pear-shaped engagement ring while lying in bed with a glass of wine.

Loading the player...

WATCH: These are simply breathtaking

She captioned her post: "In the biggest plot twist of 2020 (if not the biggest since M Night Shyamalans’ Blockbuster sensation The Sixth Sense)

"I met guy in July, decided to find a house together in August then proposed to him in bed eating pizza in September and we are finally getting hitched in 3 days' time. That’ll do pig."

READ: 15 stylish wedding face masks and coverings you'll say 'I do' to

MORE: How to clean your wedding and engagement rings amid COVID-19 - top tips

Julieanne showed off her pear-shaped engagement ring

Tom also shared the couple's happy news by posting the same stunning image of Julieanne and linking back to her post. He simply captioned it with a series of pink beating heart emojis.

He also commented on his bride-to-be's photo, writing: "Love is the best."

Tom has appeared on This Morning

Fans were quick to send messages of congratulations to the happy couple, with one writing: "Yes girl! Congrats to you both." Another said: "OMG!!! Congratulations!! So happy for you ahhhh." A third added: "When you know, you know. Huge congratulations my gal, this is the best news ever."

Tom is an award-winning chef, and as well as cooking for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, he also owns Cornerstone in Hackney Wick, which he opened in April 2018 after winning BBC 2's The Great British Menu in 2017.

Tom and Julieanne have been dating since July

Since opening, Cornerstone has picked up three rosettes by the AA Awards, placed at number three on National Restaurant's Top 100 Awards and was the Observer Food Monthly Awards' Best Newcomer in 2018.

Tom, originally from Cornwall, was named Breakthrough Chef of the Year by the Food & Travel Reader Awards last year and is also a regular on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.