14 stylish wedding face masks and coverings you'll say 'I do' to Face coverings are the new wedding accessory no bride can be without

You've got your something borrowed and something blue, but how about something new to the bridal scene – a face mask? You may never have imagined accessorising your wedding dress with a mask, but with coronavirus meaning social distancing and hand sanitising are now a key part of wedding ceremonies, it's not surprising that bridal face coverings are seeing a surge in popularity.

MORE: Outdoor wedding inspiration for your post-lockdown ceremony

If you're planning to go ahead with an intimate post-lockdown wedding and are considering a face cover as a precaution, we've rounded up some stylish options for brides, grooms and your guests too!

Face coverings for the bride and groom:

Wearing a lace dress on your big day? Get a face cover to match with this delicate lace mask featuring a pleated design and elastic ear loops for comfort.

Lace bridal face mask, £15.10, Etsy

Decorated with delicate beaded flower and butterfly embellishment, this tulle face mask is a pretty bridal accessory.

Embellished tulle wedding mask, £14.15, Etsy

RELATED: England's post-lockdown wedding rules revealed

These handmade face masks can be personalised with your name and wedding date, and are available in a range of colours including classic bridal white, to complement your wedding dress.

Mr and Mrs face mask, from £13.95, Etsy

Your 'something blue' is covered with this personalised face mask, on which you can add your name and wedding date. It's also available in a number of other colours, so you can buy masks to match your bridesmaids' dresses too.

Bride personalised face mask, from £4.99, Etsy

Lingerie brand Cosabella has also launched their own face masks, and the ivory lace mask, which features a filter pouch for extra protection, would be perfect for brides. For every Cosabella Never Say Never mask sold, the company will donate 20 percent of profits to COVID-19 causes.

Never Say Never V face mask, £15.60, Cosabella

READ: 5 of the best intimate wedding venues in the UK

Another option from Cosabella is this pleated face mask, which is available in traditional bridal white, as well as blush, grey, blue and lilac to tie in with any wedding colour scheme.

Never Say Never Pleated face mask, £15.60, Cosabella

Featuring a pretty watercolour rose print, this non-medical face mask will complement your bridal bouquet.

Pink roses watercolour bouquet mask, £10.81, Redbubble

Accessorise your wedding dress with one of these delicate lace masks, available in your choice of white, ivory, rose and black.

Lace wedding face mask, £9.40, Etsy

This ivory satin and lace face covering is a must-have for brides in the coronavirus era.

Boho lace wedding mask, £18.05, Etsy

Even if you don't choose to wear it on the big day itself, you'll get plenty of use out of these Mr and Mrs face coverings long after the wedding is over.

Mr and Mrs black face masks, from £10.82, Etsy

Wedding party face coverings:

There'll be no doubt of everyone's role in your big day with these custom face coverings, printed for everyone from the bride and groom to your flower girl and ring bearer.

Bridal party custom face mask, £14.11, Etsy

SHOP: You can now buy your very own HELLO! face mask

Everyone in your wedding party can have their own personalised mask to show their role, and even to match their outfit, as there are more than ten colours to choose from.

Personalised wedding party face masks, £17.95, Etsy

Face coverings for wedding guests:

While traditionally you might buy sugared almonds for your wedding favours, personalised face masks may well become the new norm. With the option to add your names and wedding dates, these personalised face masks are not only practical but will be a keepsake for your guests, as a reminder of your post-lockdown wedding.

Personalised wedding masks, from £5.82, Etsy

Add some fun to proceedings with these personalised wedding favours, an easy way to convince your guests to 'Spread Love, Not Germs.'

Spread Love, Not Germs face masks, from £5.82, Etsy

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.