Hollywood is awash with show-stopping A-list proposals and glittering wedding ceremonies, but sometimes the course of true love isn't so smooth. The rumour mill has gone into overdrive with these celebrity couples who are thought to have suffered major knockbacks behind closed doors when they have proposed.

From Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's young love story not going to plan to Reese Witherspoon turning down a romantic display, here are the proposal rejection rumours that have been flying around Hollywood…

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber finally broke off their relationship in 2018

The catalyst for ending their on-off relationship was reportedly Justin Bieber's proposal to girlfriend Selena Gomez. The singer was spotted out shopping for an engagement ring, but the star is said to have rejected his offer. Justin is now married to model Hailey Baldwin – and they celebrated their 2018 nuptials with a star-studded party in 2019.

Katy Perry and John Mayer

Katy Perry was fresh from her divorce when John Mayer popped the question

Singer Katy Perry is now happily coupled up with Orlando Bloom and they have plans to get married but as well as former husband Russell Brand, someone else has asked for Katy's hand in marriage in the past.

Grazia magazine reported that singer-songwriter John Mayer asked permission from Katy’s

parents before popping the question. But it is thought that Katy wasn't sure she felt ready for the "too soon" proposal as she was still recovering from her divorce from Russell.

Britney Spears and Jason Trawick

Britney Spears reportedly proposed to Jason Trawick the first time around

In 2009 the New York Post reported that Britney Spears proposed to her boyfriend and then manager Jason Trawick in Sydney. It was thought that Jason turned down Britney's declaration of love as he wanted her to take the institution of marriage more seriously. The pair later got engaged for real - but called things off in early 2013.

Kylie Jenner and Scott Travis

After daughter Stormi was born, Travis Scott wanted to tie the knot with Kylie Jenner

As part of The Kardashian brood, Kylie Jenner isn't afraid to share elements of her love life – but this moment was kept under wraps. According to Hollywood Life, After the birth of Stormi, Travis Scott "spontaneously asked her to marry him".

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, after her and Travis split, she said: "Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is [the] priority."

Nicole Scherzinger and Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton had a long term, on-off relationship with Nicole Scherzinger

Lewis Hamilton may be a success story on the racing track, but he has suffered big blows in his love life with multiple rejections from previous partner Nicole Scherzinger. According to various reports including E! News he proposed to singer Nicole multiple times during their long-term, on-off relationship but his gestures were turned down.

Nicole is currently dating Thom Evans and speaking to The Mirror, Nicole said: "He's my man... the man of my dreams. I definitely want kids, at the right time. It is all about timing."

Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal

Reese Witherspoon is rumoured to have turned down a proposal from Jake Gyllenhaal

It was widely reported that Jake Gyllenhaal proposed to Reese Witherspoon at a romantic honeymoon resort – but the advances were allegedly rebuffed by Reese due to her divorce settlement from actor Ryan Phillipe only just being cleared.

