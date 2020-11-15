Great British Bake Off star Manon Lagrève announces engagement

Former Great British Bake Off star Manon Lagrève exclusively announces her engagement to HELLO!.

"I said 'Oui'!" exclaims the French-born food and lifestyle influencer as she cosies up to her new fiancé Luke Bennett in these exclusive photos taken on their recent holiday to Barbados – the idyllic setting of their engagement.

RELATED: 10 most expensive celeb wedding dresses: Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian and Amal Clooney

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See the most romantic celebrity proposal posts on Instagram!

Luke, Manon's partner of almost two years, presented his love with a stunning sapphire engagement ring. "Not long after we arrived at our beautiful boutique hotel by the sea, I was being nosy, looking around our kitchen and Luke crept up behind me and dropped to one knee," she said.

READ: The most romantic royal proposals revealed: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Princess Diana, more

The star didn't have to think twice about her answer. "We'd been talking about getting married for a while," says Manon, who says sparks flew immediately when she met Cheshire-born Luke, 36, at a friend's birthday party. "It was love at first sight. We were boyfriend and girlfriend after two weeks and I moved in with him within four months. When you find the one, you just know."

MORE: 18 romantic celebrity proposals: Lily Collins, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, more

Manon reached the quarter finals of GBBO in 2018 by impressing judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with her bakes but when it comes to baking her own wedding cake, Manon's entrusting the honour to her cousin, who owns a bakery in Cannes.

"I have made enough wedding cakes for my friends to avoid making my own – I want the cake to be on someone else shoulders," she laughs.

The couple's nuptials are planned to take place in 2021 in Manon's hometown of Louvigné-De-Désert, Brittany. "I've always pictured my wedding taking place where my parents got married," she says of her dream Church ceremony, to be followed by a festival-style reception complete with "games, local food, wine from my Uncle's vineyard, a beautiful outside setting and dancing till dawn".

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.