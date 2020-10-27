Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announce engagement with stunning chapel photo The pair met on The Voice in 2014

Congratulations are in order for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton! The couple both took to their Instagram accounts to announce their engagement on Tuesday, sharing sweet pictures of the moment Gwen said 'yes.'

Dressed in a red and white T-shirt and a baseball cap, The Voice star planted a kiss on her new fiance as she held up her hand to the camera to show off her sparkly new diamond ring.

"@blakeshelton yes please! Gx," Gwen captioned the photo, followed by a ring and prayer emoji. Next to the same photo, Blake wrote: "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

Famous friends and fans alike rushed to congratulate the couple. Dua Lipa was among the first to comment: "I guess our little interview aged well!!!!!! Congratulations!!! Best news."

The Voice's official Instagram page also wrote: "This is the GREATEST," while another added: "Aww!!! 2020 finally got some damn good news!!! Congrats my friends!!!"

While Gwen and Blake are yet to release any wedding plans, they already appear to be standing in a chapel in their engagement photo, which was supposedly taken in Oklahoma. So perhaps somewhere near Blake's ranch could be on the cards?

The celebrity couple met on the set of The Voice in 2014 and started dating after their respective marriages both ended in 2015. Blake was previously married to Miranda Lambert, while Gwen was married to Gavin Rossdale. The former couple share three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who also have a close relationship with Blake.

During a previous appearance on the TODAY show, Gwen opened up about just how much Blake helps out with her sons, while chatting to host Hoda Kotb.

When asked if she thought he would make a good father, she replied: "He is a good dad, actually. He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' So it's hard. I got three boys."

