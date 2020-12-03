Fans convinced Gorka Marquez to propose to Gemma Atkinson this Christmas The couple have been dating since they met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have been together for two years after going public with their relationship in 2018. The couple first met when Gemma appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, and are now parents to their baby daughter Mia Louise Marquez, but they are yet to get engaged.

Now, it seems that fans are convinced Gorka will propose this Christmas. The pair have been apart while Gorka competes in the current series of Strictly Come Dancing due to the coronavirus pandemic and isolation requirements for the contestants. Since, they have shared a series of loved-up tributes to one another, willing away the days until they are reunited.

Gorka shared an image of Gemma and their daughter Mia

Gorka posted a snap of Gemma and Mia at the end of November and captioned it, "26 days… [heart emojis] @glouiseatkinson," to which Gemma replied, "Counting them down."

One fan sparked the rumour mill when they commented, "Are you going to ask Gem to marry you at Christmas Gorka…" Another added, "Oooo, I hope so," while a third wrote, "I know, hurry up already." In fact, fans have been asking the question for years.

Back in 2018, Gemma shared a selfie of the couple in Blackpool, to which one of her followers commented, "Proposal and babies the way you two are going."

In April of the same year, Gorka added fuel to the fire when he said he wanted to "get married and have kids".

The couple are parents to one-year-old Mia

Speaking to New! Magazine, he explained, "I would love to have my own family. I love kids. Hopefully one day I'll become a husband and a dad."

Nonetheless, in June of this year, Gemma told HELLO!, "People are always commenting on our Instagram photos with 'Put a ring on it' and I think, shouldn't you ask if I want to get married? No, I think how we are is perfect." We can only hope their time apart has ignited a change of heart…

