Gemma Atkinson started dating her partner Gorka Marquez a few months after meeting on the set of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017 and the pair welcomed their first child Mia on 4 July 2019, but apparently they don't have any intentions of getting married anytime soon.

Speaking to HELLO!, Gemma said, "People are always commenting on our Instagram photos with 'Put a ring on it' and I think, shouldn't you ask if I want to get married? No, I think how we are is perfect." In fact, the couple feel that the absence of such commitment is beneficial for their marriage. "We both like the fact that it keeps it fresh and keeps us on our toes," Gemma added. "The fact we're aware that either of us could walk whenever we want, it keeps us making the effort and trying to make sure we know where each other stands and how lucky we are to have each other. And at the moment that dynamic works perfectly for us."

Gemma reinstated the couple's beliefs in a recent question and answer session on Instagram when a fan asked whether they had any plans to tie the knot in the future. "Nah… not anytime soon anyway," the 35-year-old replied. "Genuinely never fancied it. We are good as we are."

Sure enough, the couple seem happier than ever, and have been sharing much of their home life on social media during the coronavirus lockdown period. They have been enjoying couples' workouts at their home gym, enjoying their paddling pool in the garden with Mia and, much to Gemma's delight, Gorka has even taken up baking and recently mastered a coffee and walnut cake. "Very well done," Gemma said in a video of Gorka showing off his new talent.

