Fans convinced Gemma Atkinson is engaged to Strictly's Gorka Marquez after she posted this photo

Gemma Atkinson's fans are desperate to know if the pregnant star is engaged to her Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez. The former Emmerdale actress, who is due in July, sparked a fresh round of wedding rumours after she was pictured wearing a large rock on her ring finger. Gemma was enjoying a day out with her friends at Manchester United's stadium Old Trafford when she uploaded the group photo and captioned it: "Fabulous hospitality as always at Old Trafford. All set to watch the Treble Reunion Match with the girls! All for the Manchester United Foundation."

Her Instagram followers were quick to point out Gemma's ring, with one replying: "Spotted a ring!!!! Looking gorgeous as ever!! X." Another asked: "There's a big diamond on your hand there @glouiseatkinson....... has @gorka_marquez proposed???? If so mega congratulations to you both." A third questioned: "When did you get engaged?"

Many more simply replied with "Engaged?" and diamond ring emojis, however, one fan noted: "Gemma has said on posts before that she has a ring she chooses to wear on that finger!" Another follower quipped: "Haha loving all the engaged comments already!!"

Gemma, 34, and Gorka, 28, started dating after meeting on Strictly in 2017. They kept mum about their romance for a few months before going public with their relationship and in February, Gemma announced that she is pregnant.

Last August, the TV star was once again the subject of engagement rumours after she was pictured wearing a ring on what appeared to be her left hand. But Gemma explained on Instagram: "The ring I'm wearing is crystal on my right hand. Instagram stories flip the camera. No ring on my left hand because I am not engaged!"

The actress recently revealed that she is due in July, showing off her bare bump in a sports bra and a pair of shorts. "In less than 2 months you'll be here," the mother-to-be wrote. Over on Instagram Stories, she added: "So excited. I'm genuinely so excited for what's to come."

