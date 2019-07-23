Strictly's Gorka Marquez reacts to Gemma Atkinson's wedding proposal The Strictly couple welcomed a baby Mia on 4 July

Gemma Atkinson may have just given birth to her first child, but the new mum is already looking ahead to marriage with boyfriend Gorka Marquez. The couple, who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, welcomed their little girl, Mia, on 4 July - and have never looked happier! Chatting to her colleagues at Hits Radio on Tuesday, Gemma revealed she has already dropped major wedding hints. Speaking about registering their daughter this week, the former soap star explained: "It was quite sad because until then apparently they officially take the mum's name, but once registered she's an official Marquez.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcomed baby Mia on 4 July

"I'm the only one now who's not a Marquez in the family. I said to him (Gorka), 'You do know now we need to get married otherwise I'm not part of the family'. He's like 'Yeah we have time, it's OK'." The radio appearance comes shortly after Gemma shared details of her traumatic birth story, telling fans at the weekend that she ended up having an emergency C-section, and then lost a great deal of blood after suffering a haemorrhage.

Asked how mother and baby were doing now, she replied: "We had a bit of a traumatic time in labour which is one of them things obviously you can't plan you can hope for the best but you can't plan anything." The star added: "She was just so little bless her so she couldn't get out. But we're all well, we're all fit, all healthy and Bolton Hospital were fantastic. So yeah I feel great."

Despite the difficult birth, the 34-year-old is enjoying every moment of motherhood. "It's crazy," she added. "Everyone said to me you'll not love anything more than this child and I kept saying all along if she's allergic to dogs she'll have to live with my mum (laughs). As soon as I saw her it just changed. But there's just one little niggle that's annoying me. Everyone who comes to see us says 'Oh my God she's beautiful, isn't she like her dad?'"

