Gemma Atkinson reveals why she will never propose to Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez The couple have been together since 2017

They've been enjoying life as parents to their baby daughter Mia since July, but could wedding bells be on the cards for Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez? With a leap year occurring next year and tradition stating that during a leap year a woman can propose to a man, we asked Gemma her thoughts on marrying her Strictly Come Dancing pro boyfriend, and whether she would be the one to pop the question…

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the former Hollyoaks actress was adamant that proposing to Gorka is one tradition she will not be participating in. "I would never propose to Gorka – never!" she said. Explaining the reason why, the mum-of-one stated: "I wouldn't propose to anybody."

Gemma opened up about the prospect of getting engaged to Gorka, explaining that it would be more a discussion, than a big gesture. "I don't think it'd be a proposal, I think it'd just be a discussion of 'shall we get married? Shall we do it? Yeah, alright, cool!'" She continued: "I don't think it'd be the whole, proposal over the balcony and flowers and all that, it's not really me."

The 34-year-old also explained that getting married to Gorka is not really on her mind, stating: "I'm not really too fussed about being Mrs Marquez and being married." "We will get married one day I'm sure," she told HELLO!, "But I've not really pictured myself in a big white frock, it's a lot of faff."

Keen to avoid a big do, the former Strictly finalist continued: "We could maybe just go to a registry office and do it." Despite not focusing on a big wedding, the couple clearly have their hands full with baby Mia and creating their brand new YouTube channel. And Gorka's keeping extra busy as a dancer on this series of Strictly.

On Gorka returning to the Strictly ballroom for this series without a partner, Gemma stated that it allowed the couple to enjoy the "best of both worlds." The actress explained: "It didn't really affect me because either way he's either doing the job he loves, or he's still doing the job he loves but gets to be at home a bit more, so at the minute he gets the best of both worlds."

