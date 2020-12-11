Gogglebox star Baasit Siddiqui celebrates wedding anniversary with unseen snap

Baasit Siddiqui shares romantic snaps of his wedding day, revealing his rarely seen wife. The hit TV-show Gogglebox has become synonymous with Friday nights in-front of the TV. The nation tunes in each week to watch an array of families watch television.

They give us a fascinating peek into their living rooms and family lives, but certain family members are kept secret, never appearing on screen.

Gogglebox star Baasit Siddiqui used his family Instagram (@thesiddiquis) to mark the momentous occasion, as the couple celebrate eight years of marriage.

Alongside two photographs from the day, and a picture of them with their children, Baasit wrote: “Wow! I can’t believe me and @melissasiddiqui have been married for eight years!

“Lots and lots of ups and the occasional down but I couldn’t be more happy and proud to be married to the brightest, prettiest and most loving lady ever. “Me & the little ones love you loads. Thank you for being amazing Mel. Love you so much xxx”

He also included the hashtags #anniversary #eightyears #loveyou.

Baasit Siddiqui with his wife Melissa and their two children

The post also hinted about where the couple got married as the geotag links to Seven Restaurant and Café Bar, which is in Derby where the Siddiquis live.

Baasit Siddiqui appears on Gogglebox alongside his brother Umar and father Sid. There is, in fact, a third brother called Raza who occasionally features on the show. Sid’s wife of 40 years, and their two daughters have chosen not to be on the show.

