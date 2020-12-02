Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford vows to 'keep smiling' after losing day job The retail worker shared a heartfelt post about the news

Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford shared some sad news with fans in her latest post on Instagram.

Taking to the social media site on Wednesday, the 24-year-old confirmed that the collapse of Debenhams this week means that she will soon be out of a job.

The window dresser posted a photo which showed herself and one of her colleagues at the entrance to the store, both of them waving their hands in the air.

Sophie wore a patterned face mask and a staff lanyard with a small bottle of hand sanitiser attached to it.

She appeared in good spirits regardless of the distressing news and captioned her snapshot: "We might be going but we are going with a smile #debenhams."

Sophie's fans were quick to offer kind words of support and reassurance.

One commented: "So sad for you but you are fabulous and something bigger and better is waiting for you! Lots of love."

Sophie shared a photo win fans as she returned to work

Another of the reality star's followers shared that they were in the same predicament, writing: "Let’s make this a good Christmas, I’m a Debenhams colleague too!"

A third, meanwhile, suggested a new career path, writing: "Sorry to hear that, sure you and your brother will have [your] own tv show soon…"

Sophie appears on the Channel 4 show alongside her brother Pete, and the pair are firm viewer favourites.

Sophie appears on the show with her brother Pete

At the start of November, Sophie was seen on-screen sobbing following Boris Johnson's news that there would be a second lockdown.

The star became tearful as she spoke about the potential impact of the restrictions on jobs and livelihoods.

After the lockdown was lifted on Wednesday, she returned to work, but in the knowledge that she is one of 12,000 employees who are likely to lose their jobs as 124 Debenhams stores will close.

