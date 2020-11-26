One of Gogglebox's creators, Tania Alexander, has quit halfway through the filming of the series.

Deadline has confirmed that Tania exited production company Studio Lambert, with a spokesperson for the studio saying: "We wish Tania success with her future projects."

Tania co-created the hit show with Stephen Lambert in 2013, and it is expected that Studio Lambert's deputy creative director Mike Cotton will oversee the rest of the series.

It has been a strange year for the show, which was forced to implement new measures in March to enable filming to continue throughout the coronavirus pandemic, including the use of rigged cameras.

At the time, Channel 4's director of programming, Ian Katz, explained: "The coronavirus outbreak is an enormous creative challenge for all broadcasters and though it is having a profound impact on getting some of our productions onto screen, it's also a time when public service broadcasters like Channel 4 can step up and help people navigate through the extraordinary challenges we all now face."

Viewers have continued to tune in in large numbers to the show throughout the pandemic, and just this week were left in hysterics after favourites Jenny and Lee debated whether it is okay to dunk toast in tea.

Discussing the moment on Instagram, Lee posted a screenshot of the pair on the show, in which Lee dunks a slice of toast into his tea while Jenny looks on in disgust, writing: "Who dunks toast in tea like me, is it right or wrong, Jenny thinks it’s disgusting. Who’s side are you on?"

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "I definitely agree with Jenny, that’s just not nice Lee," while another added: "Team Lee, it’s lovely." A third person wrote: "It’s amazing, cup a tea with milk and two sugars and toast with lots of butter." What do you think?

