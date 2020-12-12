Calling all brides-to-be! Princess Diana's wedding dress designer could dress you Say Yes To The Dress UK star David is hosting VIP appointments

Princess Diana's wedding dress designer David Emanuel will be hosting a limited number of VIP bridal appointments at The Wonder Room at Bromley Brides – and here is everything you need to know.

The bridal emporium behind the doors of Bromley Brides will become the base for royal wedding dress designer David Emanuel once a month.

Excited to tell us all in our exclusive interview, we asked David what brides could expect at The Wonder Room at Bromley Brides. He revealed: "It’s a bit like Alice in Wonderland. Buying a wedding dress is a special occasion and it’s a lovely excuse to have a glass or so."

David Emanuel will be giving brides priceless advice

As well as a glass of bubbly, you and your nearest and dearest will be able to enjoy a soundtrack of your choice as you try on dreamy dresses in the private space.

And of course, David will be on hand with expert guidance. He explained: "Before I meet the brides, I am sent a contact sheet to give me an idea of their size, what they are looking for, their budget etc. Then, [on the day] I give them all of the expertise I have learnt over the years. Brides get terribly anxious, but I say let me do the worrying for you."

David will be at Bromley Brides once a month

Despite being a dress designer to royalty who was even consulted for Netflix's The Crown, David has had his fair share of experience with budget brides too. While filming Say Yes To The Dress, it was David himself who questioned: "Can’t we do something more affordable?" Then, the show was later filmed at an Oxfam charity shop where end-of-line dresses and donated gowns are sold. "It’s such a clever concept," gushed David. "It was great, and it was a challenge."

David reminisced about one touching moment when "everyone broke down in tears". He explained: "The bride came out and said, 'Do you know what I’m going to do after I wear it, I will clean it and donate it back so they can sell it again', I just thought that was wonderful."

David and his ex-wife Elizabeth designed Princess Diana's incredible wedding gown

David is ever the professional, and he demonstrated this with the lengths he went to for Princess Diana in 1981. He revealed exactly what he did to keep her prized wedding dress design a secret: "People were rummaging through my dustbins looking for fabric so we had to bundle up all of the rubbish and take it away.

"But we were naughty, and we used to put bits of pink taffeta into the bins to throw them off." He added: "We showed a sketch to Diana’s mother and then immediately ripped it up, we didn’t want it floating around."

The Wonder Room at Bromley Brides will be hosting private appointments with David Emanuel once a month and spaces are advised to be booked in advance. VIP Platinum Appointments with David Emanuel can be booked online at bromley-brides.co.uk

