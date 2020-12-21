Christine Lampard shares rare wedding picture to mark special anniversary with husband Frank The couple marked their fifth wedding anniversary on Sunday

Christine and Frank Lampard had a very special occasion to celebrate this weekend – their fifth wedding anniversary.

And on Sunday, the Lorraine presenter took to Instagram to publicly pay tribute to her husband and those who were involved in making their big event a day to remember.

"5 years ago today! When we could party and be merry!! Love you @franklampard. Thank you @suzanneneville @rob070707 @nilamholmes @fernandospano," she captioned a stunning picture of the bride and groom exiting St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge, where the ceremony took place.

Friends and fans of the couple inundated them with congratulatory messages, with Loose Women's colleague Nadia Sawalha writing: "Happy anniversary you lovely pair."

This Morning star Holly Willoughby commented with various red heart emojis, whilst Matt Baker added: "Congrats and love to you both x."

Suzanne Neville, who designed the stunning long-sleeved lace gown, which featured a flattering cinched-in waistline, fishtail skirt and plunging neckline, wrote: "Happy anniversary to you both."

Christine and Frank on their wedding day

Christine and Frank tied the knot in London on 20 December 2015, in a ceremony that was attended by close friends and family, including Harry Redknapp, Ant and Dec, and Holly Willoughby.

Speaking about the big day on Loose Women in 2017, the mother-of-one joked that it nearly didn't go ahead when Frank tested her limits

She explained: "We had the table plans done on one of those sticky boards where you could move the names around," said Christine. "I was out working and I came back and Frank, and indeed all of my family who were also to blame, thought it was really funny to change all the names around on the seating plan. They'd all had a few beers having a great time, I'm stone cold sober. They thought it was funny." Frank interjected: "We put people together who hate each other." Christine went on: "I walk in and was like, oh my god. Needless to say, if that is a raging temper…"