Christine Lampard reveals one surprising thing stepdaughter helped with on wedding day Christine and Frank Lampard married in December 2015

Christine Lampard has revealed one of her stepdaughters was on hand to help her when she married Frank Lampard in 2015. Wearing a stunning gown designed by Suzanne Neville, the TV presenter confessed her stepdaughter lifted up her dress when she went to the toilet - and she saw everything! During Tuesday's Lorraine, the 40-year-old - who has stepped in for Lorraine Kelly over the Easter period - explained: "I'm not frightened to admit the fact that my stepdaughter got into the loo with me as she was small enough to fit into the cubicle with me."

Christine Lampard wore a Suzanne Neville gown on her wedding day

"She was a great help and she's seen everything," the TV star added. "We just had to go the loo together all day and she had to hoick the wedding dress up and that was that." Christine is a doting stepmother to Frank's children Luna, 13, and Isla, 11, from his previous relationship with Spanish model Elen Rivas. Since tying the knot, Christine and Frank went on to welcome their first child together, a little girl called Patricia, in September 2018.

READ: Christine and Frank Lampard celebrate first Mother's Day together

Loading the player...

Last year, Christine opened up about being a stepmum and said it helped her prepare for motherhood. "I have had the girls since they were four and two and they are 13 and 11 so I have been through all the toddler years, the primary and secondary school bit and teenagers are around the corner," she told Lorraine. "That is preparation, although the baby years is all new to me! So I'll take it day by day really, like every other new mum."

MORE: Christine Lampard recalls the emotional moment she gave birth to baby Patricia

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Christine explained why she and husband Frank waited ten years to have their first child together - and it wasn't down to having any pregnancy issues. "People would ask all the time about children and didn't seem to believe me when I said: 'If it happens, it happens'," she told You Magazine. "They thought I was hiding some kind of heartache. I wasn't!" She added: "Having a baby wasn't something I actively thought about until last year, when we started trying. I was happy in my marriage and that was enough."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.