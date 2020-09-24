Christine Lampard and her husband Frank pulled out all the stops for their daughter Patricia's second birthday - the youngster was treated to the most amazing Peppa Pig birthday cake!

READ: Frank Lampard reveals how wife Christine supports him through work pressures

In a series of photos, shared on the Loose Women star's Instagram page on Wednesday, the magnificent cake was covered with soft pink icing and edible decorations of swirls, roses and butterflies.

The delicious-looking masterpiece was made by the family's go-to bakery Fondant Fleur Cakes - the same company which was used for Christine's stepdaughter Isla's pick and mix birthday cake back in May.

"Our little girl is the big two already! We mightn't have been able to have a big party but we made up for it with a #peppapig cake, presents and plenty of balloons @balloonguyscompany @partiesandsigns @jadesbakes2020 @fondant_fleur_cakes_," the doting mum gushed in the caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard on her daughter being the 'spitting image' of Frank

The small celebration certainly looked like one to remember with all the pastel coloured balloons and birthday presents dotted around their stunning home.

GALLERY: 10 famous kids' birthday cakes that make us go wow!

MORE: Christine Lampard reveals parenting struggle with daughter during lockdown

The birthday comes shortly after Christine's husband opened up about his marriage and fatherhood during a chat on The High Performance Podcast with Jake Humphrey and Professor Damian Hughes. As well as being a loving father to little Patrica, the Chelsea football manager is also dad to his eldest two daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

A picture of Patricia's incredible Peppa Pig cake

"I try and be the dad, as I did with my two older daughters as well, and obviously still try and do as they get older as still obviously the relationship changes," he said. "But with Patricia, lockdown came, obviously a difficult time for everyone in the world. But for me, in terms of home life and being able to devote more time to her, it was the big plus of a tough time for everybody for me at home.

Admitting that he's at work at lot, he explained: "I'm always the dad that seems to go away to work quite a lot and probably come back, in her very young years. But sometimes you get that big, bubbly smile because you are the one that doesn't do all of the nitty-gritty jobs that Christine has to do, and I just have to come back and make her laugh and be funny.

Frank and Christine share one daughter together

"It's just a great position sometimes. But that's all I want to do. And bring her up with good manners. I want her to be a polite young girl, as I try to do with my older daughters because that's what would make me proud. I don't care... well I do care that they get their great grades when they get to the GCSEs and A level time. But if they're good people, then that's all I really want from them."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.