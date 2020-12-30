Princess Diana's astrologer says weddings will go ahead in 2021 – details Coronavirus means that many couples have had to put their nuptials on hold

2020 has undoubtedly been a tough year for all, and especially so for couples who have had to cancel or delay their weddings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Princess Diana's former astrologer Debbie Frank did a deep dive into the activity of the planets over the past 12 months and found that, indeed, the close proximity of stern Saturn and interventionist Pluto acted as a black cloud that brought about "circumstances beyond people's control".

Nonetheless, 2021 is looking more promising. "As we enter 2021, both Jupiter and Saturn have recently formed their Great Conjunction in Aquarius on the December Winter Solstice," Debbie explains. "Marking a new 20-year cycle that signals a new era. This in itself is a symbol that gatherings will be forthcoming as Aquarius is the sign of groups, events and connection." Here, Debbie debunks the patterns of energy predicted for the year, and reveals the best dates to get engaged and proposed in 2021 accordingly.

January 29

Debbie says: "The joyful connection between the Sun and Jupiter on the 29 would be an ideal day for popping the question and making plans or tying the knot, as this is a day of blessings where hope springs eternal."

February 11, 13, 14

Debbie says: "The Valentines season doesn't disappoint. The 11 has a wedding feel about it whilst the 13 and 14 join Mercury with Venus and Jupiter which brings about happy connections and communication – perfect for posing the question and receiving a happy answer."

April 4

Debbie says: "The Easter weekend of April 4 puts the Sun and Venus together in a love bubble for a marriage ceremony of romantic proposal. This is one of the best weekends of the year for auspicious events."

Astrology can help inform the best dates to propose

May 7, 8

Debbie says: "May nuptials would be favoured around the 7 or 8."

June 24

Debbie says: "June 24 is an optimistic, positive period for a plan or an occasion."

July 10

Debbie says: "High summer places July 10 as a wow factor wedding."

August 14

Debbie says: "August 14 is the premium day for proposal positives."

October 2

Debbie says: "Moving into autumn, the stars are beautifully aligned on October 2 for a heartfelt ceremony."

November 16

Debbie says: "November 16 favours life-changing decisions such as engagements."

December 3

Debbie says: "Winter proposals and weddings are magically starred on December 3."

