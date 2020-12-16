Princess Diana's godson Prince Philippos' royal wedding to Nina Flohr – photos

Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark has married his girlfriend, Nina Flohr in a surprise royal wedding. The prince, the son of King Constantine III and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, is also Princess Diana's godson. The couple got engaged in September, but details were kept tightly under wraps as to when and where the nuptials would take place.

Now, HELLO! can share a series of photos from their big day on 12 December 2020.

Prince Philippos and Nina Flohr married on 12 December 2020

Nina and Prince Philippos posed against an incredible backdrop of their chosen location: St. Moritz in Switzerland. Nina has since shared the image on Instagram and captioned it, "Just married (civilly)." Fans were quick to share their congratulations with one writing, "The dreamiest! Congratulations!" A second added, "This picture is everything," and a third agreed, "Wow congratulations! Wishing you long and forever love!"

The couple's fathers were the only guests

Nina's father Thomas Flohr, VistaJet founder and president, and Prince Philippo's father, King Constantine of Greece were the only two guests in attendance, due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

Nina Flohr wore a white tweed suit

Nina's outfit was also in line with the intimate ceremony. As opposed to a traditional gown, she wore a white two-piece tweed skirt suit with a matching white hair bow, and satin Valentino slingback heels with the label's iconic studs. The prince, meanwhile, opted for a black suit with a white shirt and a light blue satin tie.

Nina accessorised with a hair bow

The Private Office of King Constantine shared a statement following their nuptials: "The private ceremony of the civil marriage of Prince Philip with Nina-Nastassja Flohr took place on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11am at St. Moritz. Witnesses at the ceremony were King Constantine and Mr. Thomas Flohr, observing all the health instructions of the Swiss state. The immediate family congratulated the newlyweds after the ceremony. More details about the upcoming religious wedding will be given in due course."

Prince Philippos grew up in London with his four older siblings. Nina is creative director of her father's business, and is believed to be close friends with Princess Eugenie, and also attended her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

