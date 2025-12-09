Pamela Anderson on becoming 'the future Mrs. Neeson' as she breaks silence on Liam Neeson romance

Pamela Anderson is finally clearing the air on whether she and her The Naked Gun co-star Liam Neeson really do have romantic feelings for one another — and it's a yes and no situation.

The actress, 58, sparked rumors of a relationship with her co-star, 73, after they were spotted getting flirty and engaging in a lot of hand holding while promoting their movie together.

They even leaned into the bit, pretending to make out during an appearance on the TODAY Show and constantly gushing about each other. However, given their romantic relationship in the reboot film as well, many suspected it was just a "publicity stunt" to promote the film, especially after their appearances together reduced drastically post-release.

In a new conversation with People, the Baywatch star finally confirmed that she and Liam were in fact in a romantic relationship, which sparked when they finished filming in June 2024.

"If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming," she confirmed, even saying they enjoyed an "intimate week" at his home in upstate New York, where she had "my own room" and were even joined by their assistants and family members.

Their characters in the film, Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. and Beth Davenport, also enjoy a romantic weekend at an alpine lodge in the early days of their romance (where they are attacked by and then defeat an animated snowman), and it looks like the actors mimicked that in real life too!

At one point, Pamela shared that she and Liam went out on a sweet dinner to a French restaurant, where he actually introduced her as the "future Mrs. Neeson," adding of her time at his home: "I tended to a rosebush overgrown with mint… I was happy to help, and he appreciated."

After a "romantic lost week," however, the pair went their separate ways to film other projects. It didn't end there, though, as they reunited to promote the movie, where the reports of their romance finally began to fly. She mentions they were "having fun" and even compared it all to a "Nancy Meyers film."

Pamela also shut down the idea it was all a "publicity stunt," saying: "I always was laughing when people thought, 'Oh, that's a publicity stunt.' I'm like, 'A publicity stunt? This is real. We have real feelings.'"

Sadly, though, it looks like they've parted ways as romantic partners and instead will remain friends. "I adore Liam, but we are better friends, in full honesty." They're still close, though, with the two last meeting in August when she was performing at the Williamstown Theater Festival, and she affirms as much.

"He is such a supporter of this new trajectory in my career and kindly tells me he is very proud of me. I'm sure we will always be in each other's lives."