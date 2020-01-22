Congratulations are in order to Pamela Anderson, who has reportedly married Hollywood producer Jon Peters after a whirlwind romance. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu on Monday, more than 30 years after they first dated.

Jon, 74, first dated Pamela after they met at the Playboy Mansion in the mid-1980s, and they decided to marry after reuniting in private in recent months. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about their romance, the A Star is Born producer said: "There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but - for 35 years - I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild - in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated."

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters have married more than 30 years after they first dated

The nuptials marks the fifth wedding for both Pamela and Jon. The Baywatch actress was previously married to rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock, and famously married Rick Salomon twice. Most recently she was in a relationship with French footballer Adil Rami.

MORE: 10 celebrities who married the same person twice - including Pamela Anderson

Meanwhile, Jon was married to actress Lesley Ann Warren before embarking on a long relationship with Barbra Streisand. He was also married to film producer Christine Forsyth-Peters, who is said to have attended his latest wedding with their daughters Caleigh and Skye. Other family members who attended the surprise nuptials include Jon's daughter Kendyl, and Pamela's sons, Brandon and Dylan.

WATCH: See our favourite celebrity wedding dresses of 2019

The Hills star Brandon said he was "incredibly happy" for his mum in a statement after her new marriage came to light, telling Fox News: "They've known each other for over 35 years and I wish them luck in this next chapter of their lives together. I will support the happy couple however I can and I'm excited to get to know Jon's family even better."

GALLERY: You could rent Pamela Anderson's home for £39k a month

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.