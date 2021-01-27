Claudia Winkleman shares secret to her 20-year marriage with husband Kris

Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman doesn't reveal much about her personal life with her husband Kris Thykier – but when she does, we are all ears because she has had a successful marriage that has lasted over two decades so far!

The couple, who met through mutual friends, got married in 2000 with a secret ceremony in London, and they have three children together, Jake, Matilda and Arthur.

The presenter has only given small insights into her relationship over the years, and recently she opened up to Red magazine. When speaking about their marriage success, Claudia attributed it to Kris' personality traits.

She explained: "You see, Kris is very Scandinavian. We've been together for 22 years and he's never once said to me, 'What's for dinner?' It's always been, 'What shall we have for dinner?'"

And this sharing element features in other aspects of their lives too. During a HELLO! interview, Claudia revealed that they share responsibilities when it comes to the children. She said: "My husband is very good at the school run, he's quite into it - so we share it. So this morning, he took my daughter and I took my youngest son."

But Claudia also indicated that it isn't romance on her behalf that keeps the relationship going strong, as during the Red interview, she confessed: "I'm not a romantic person, he's much more romantic than me."

But the star has alluded to her sex-life too. When speaking to The Sun about her son leaving home, Claudia said: "I’m sure it will be great. Me and my husband will learn how to make stew and we’ll read lots of books and we’ll do tickling – that’s code in case anyone is wondering."

