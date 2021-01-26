Lady Amelia Spencer talks plans to marry at Princess Diana's childhood home The daughter of Charles Spencer was just five when Diana died

Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer has revealed that she has discussed marrying her fiancé, Greg Mallett, at her late aunt's childhood home Althorp House.

The 28-year-old daughter of Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, became engaged to her long-term boyfriend last summer.

Now, in her first-ever joint interview with her twin sister Lady Eliza for Tatler's March 2021 issue, Amelia admitted Diana's former home – where her father still resides – could be the perfect venue.

She told Tatler: "It's our family home, it's beautiful. We would be very lucky to get married there."

However, Amelia confessed that South Africa – where she and her sister grew up – is also a strong contender. She added: "Cape Town is where we grew up and there is a possibility that we might do it here, too."

Speaking of her engagement to HELLO! last September, Amelia said: "The day Greg proposed was the most romantic day of my life! He has been my best friend for 11 years and everything about him makes me feel like the luckiest person in the world."

Lady Amelia Spencer announced her engagement to Greg Mallett in 2020

French-born Greg, who popped the question on 22 July, planned the proposal to a tee. The couple enjoyed a romantic lunch and spent the day by the pool before going back to their room at Clouds Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa, where Greg had arranged for rose petals and champagne to be set up.

"I had one big pink box, inside which I put in eight smaller boxes, decreasing in size," Greg told HELLO!. "In each box was a photograph of a 'first time'. The final box contained a note instead of a picture that said: 'But most importantly, I know that you will remember tonight as the night that I proposed.' As Amelia was reading the note, I dropped to one knee with the ring."

"I burst out crying," said Amelia. "I was in shock, I said: 'Yes, yes, yes!' and gave him a hug and a kiss. I'm used to Greg being very romantic but I really had no idea."

