Nicole Kidman's fairytale wedding dress belongs on Bridgerton - see photo

Nicole Kidman has been happily married to Keith Urban for 14 years now – and the couple are very much still in love, sharing sweet photographs together on social media. Their 2006 wedding day, in their native country of Australia saw Nicole wear the most gorgeous bridal gown – which is giving us serious period drama vibes (á la Bridgerton)!

MORE: Nicole Kidman's $4.5million Australian home will surprise you

Her amazing dress was a Balenciaga creation, made for her by Nicolas Ghesquière featuring a statement puff sleeve on one shoulder, trimmed with delicate ruffles. The gentle sweetheart neckline complemented the feminine design and Nicole looked flawless, choosing to wear her hair in ringlets and add a chic bridal veil.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole supporting her husband's award show appearance is the cutest thing

The couple said "I do" surrounded by friends and family at the breathtaking setting of Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel.

Nicole Kidman's dress was breathtaking

Southern Living reports that the couple did not ask for wedding gifts, instead they were content with donations to Sydney's Children Hospital.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Nashville home is basically a hotel - see inside

STORY: Nicole Kidman's husband makes surprising revelation about their relationship

Nicole and Keith got married in Austrailia

Nicole and Keith now share two children together, Sunday Rose and Faith, and Nicole also has two children from her previous relationship with Tom Cruise, Connor and Isabella.

The couple had vintage wedding cars on the day

To celebrate her and Keith's 14-year anniversary, Nicole uploaded a black-and-white photograph of the couple with the caption: "Us #happyanniversary," along with a love heart emoji.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's five engagement rings are out of this world – see photos

Back in 2013, Keith opened up on American Idol to say: "I have an extraordinary wife in Nic, who is an amazing mother." And for Nicole, the feelings are mutual. In a 2020 Today interview, she said: "I'm married to a really good man. And the kids have a great father and that's a very beautiful thing to be able to say." Awww!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.