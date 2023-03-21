Pregnant Sarah Snook rocked country boots for whirlwind garden wedding

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Succession star Sarah Snook has announced she is expecting her first child with her husband, Australian comedian Dave Lawson, whom she married during the coronavirus pandemic in February 2021.

The pregnant actress previously revealed that she was living with her "best friend" in Melbourne when romance blossomed unexpectedly. After she popped the question, they got married in a low-key ceremony at her home in Brooklyn, New York – and her bridal outfit was just as surprisingly casual!

"At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love," Sarah told Vogue. "We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We’ve just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard."

Instead of a traditional bridal white gown and heels, Sarah admitted she chose a more unique outfit that didn't necessarily reflect the city location. "We had matching Blunnies," she told the publication, speaking of her country boots, which she paired with a vintage velvet Chloé coat.

The Succession star and the comedian, who are expecting their first child, got married in their garden in 2021

She later joked to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning that she found the idea of falling for her best friend "cringe", but added they were both "very blindsided" by their chemistry following a long friendship.

Two years on from their wedding, Sarah and Dave are preparing to become parents after she confirmed she was expecting at Succession's season four premiere in New York. See what to expect in the upcoming season...

The 35-year-old showed off her blossoming baby bump in a black strappy jumpsuit layered underneath a silver floor-length jacket, while her husband was all smiles in a classic black suit.

"It's exciting!" she told ET of her pregnancy, adding she has around two months before her due date. "I feel great," she continued.

