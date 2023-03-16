Gogglebox's Mary Killen rocks waist-cinching black gown in rare wedding photo with Giles The Gogglebox stars have been married for over 30 years

Gogglebox viewers love watching Giles Wood and Mary Killen's humorous relationship on-screen, but they had kept details of their wedding day very private until recently.

One look at Giles and Mary's home 'The Grottage' proves they're not ones for following convention, and that applies to their non-traditional wedding outfits. See more celebrities with bold bridal outfits in the video below...

WATCH: The most unconventional wedding dresses of all time

Loading the player...

In one rare photo, the newlywed couple walked down a sweeping wooden staircase following their wedding ceremony, with Giles looking almost regal in his dapper morning suit consisting of grey trousers and a black tailcoat – a look sported by Prince William and Prince Harry at Pippa Middleton's wedding.

However, his bride Mary showed off her unique sense of style by wearing a full-skirted bridal gown layered underneath a black belted peplum jacket that highlighted her waist.

LOOK: Gogglebox stars' private wedding photos: From Pete's beachside nuptials to Mary's unconventional gown

Giles and Mary shared a rare throwback wedding photo on Instagram

She added a cream hat over her straight hair and thick fringe and held a bunch of pink flowers that added a pop of colour to her otherwise monochrome look.

Fans were fascinated by the throwback photo, with one writing: "Is this your wedding day photo? You both look so happy and in love. Mary your outfit will is just like your normal clothes, you [look] fabulous."

The couple credit Gogglebox for making them spend more time together

A second added: "Wow that's a fabulous picture," and a third remarked: "Gorgeous couple. They haven't changed at all."

Giles and Mary have been married for over 30 years after meeting when they were 21, and they are now parents to two daughters who choose to stay out of the spotlight. While many have commented that they have an inspirational relationship, they previously credited the Channel 4 show for helping their happy marriage.

"Giles and I were like ships that pass in the night," Mary told the Daily Star. "I got up early. He went to bed late. And we rarely even ate together. I know a few couples who have split up because they have decided they can't stand one another.

"Sitting down and watching television reminded us how much we enjoyed the same jokes," she added.

DISCOVER NEXT: Prince Harry's 'solemn duty' he couldn't mess up at William and Kate's wedding

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.