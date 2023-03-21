BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty's corset wedding dress almost ruined key moment

Naga Munchetty has kept photos of her wedding dress under wraps, but she has confessed that it was responsible for an unfortunate mishap on her big day with her husband James Haggar.

The BBC Breakfast host and the television director tied the knot in 2004, but fans have only been given a rare glimpse at the journalist's gown in a throwback photo on display in her living room. It shows Naga posing in a sunny outside setting alongside her mum following her wedding ceremony, wearing an ivory corseted dress with a unique floral choker around her neck.

Although the bottom half of her bridal outfit wasn't visible, Naga later admitted she had a "big, puffy wedding dress" which ruined her choreographed first dance!

"I don't know if I styled it out, but I did fall over in a big, puffy wedding dress during my first dance to You're Just Too Good To Be True," Naga recalled on her BBC Radio 5 Live show.

Naga Munchetty has a rare wedding photo on display in her living room

"We even figured out a dance routine and everything. It didn't go to plan but the wedding day was a success apart from that."

Naga finished off her bridal look with her hair fastened into a chic updo with an ivory hair accessory and radiant makeup that highlighted her features. Meanwhile, her mother looked elegant in a pink dress, a matching jacket and a cream hat.

However, Naga said it was James' family that gave them the best piece of marriage advice on their wedding day. "When James and I got married almost 12 years ago, one of his aunts said to us: the best bit of advice I can give you is to simply be kind to one another. She was right," she told The Guardian in 2016.

The journalist revealed she fell over during her first dance with James

She has also opened up about the secret to their happy marriage, which includes several common interests. Not only did they have their first date at a pool hall, but the sporty pair also enjoy spending quality time together on the golf course. "James and I are both golfers, and I think it’s great for our relationship," she explained.

"It gives us a few hours together when we’re walking and talking and catching up; it really makes a difference. Golf takes you on a journey together, and it means you stay in touch with one another."

