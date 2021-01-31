Ashley Banjo's stunning city wedding will give you goosebumps

Dancing on Ice judge Ashley Banjo is happily married with two children. The couple tied the knot in Essex and had the most spectacular wedding photographs shot in London.

As the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary together, Ashley reflected on just how much they have experienced together as he shared a photo of himself and his wife with their two young children, Rose and Micah.

"It's been 15 years and 5 years married @francescabanjo… Look what we made. Happy anniversary," he wrote on Instagram.

Ashley Banjo shared this photo to celebrate his fifth wedding anniversary

When did Ashley Banjo and Francesca Abbott get married?

Ashley Banjo and Francesca Abbott married on 4 July 2015

Ashley and Francesca married in London on 4 July 2015. Photos shared by the dancer have offered a look at their big day, showing the groom wearing a pale grey three-piece suit with a peach tie and pocket square, while his bride looked beautiful in a figure-hugging lace gown with three-quarter length sleeves.

On their fourth wedding anniversary, Ashley poured his heart out alongside a stunning wedding photograph of the couple. The iconic London landscape could clearly be seen behind them in the gorgeous snap and the dancer went on to explain how they first met and how in love he is – aww.

How did Ashley Banjo and his wife Francesca Abbott meet?

Ashley and Francesca started dating when they were teenagers, after bonding over their shared love of dance. The Dancing on Ice judge previously revealed that he took Francesca to the Science Museum for their first date in 2005, writing on Instagram: "14 years ago I couldn't drive, so I took this girl on a date to the science museum to try and make her laugh and impress her with how much I knew about the nerdiest subjects possible instead."

The couple married in central London

Which celebrities attended Ashley Banjo and Francesca Abbott's wedding?

Of course, Ashley's fellow Diversity dancers, including his brother Jordan Banjo and close friend Perri Kiely were all a part of his big day.

