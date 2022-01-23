Dancing on Ice's Ben Foden's wife Jackie glows in yellow for yacht wedding The couple had been dating seriously for two weeks

Ben Foden and his wife Jackie Belanoff Smith had a whirlwind romance before tying the knot on a yacht in August 2019 – and the bride looked gorgeous in an unconventional yellow dress.

The Dancing on Ice star – who was previously married to Una Healy – revealed they himself and Jackie had only been "seriously" dating for two weeks, but she "swept me off my feet." They kept much of their big day private, but Ben has shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos to mark their anniversaries.

In 2021, he posted a clip of Jackie jumping around with a bridesmaid who was dressed in a champagne silk dress, as she said: "I'm getting married!" Ben sweetly captioned it: "2 years has flown by in a blur of laughter and smiles - thank you for always bringing the energy and happiness in to my life just like you bring to this video - minus the gum chewing. I love you - you rock baby."

Meanwhile, for their first anniversary in 2020, the rugby player shared pictures of himself and Jackie on and around the luxury yacht where they tied the knot, and his bride looked gorgeous in a yellow maxi dress with embellished straps and a matching waist.

He wrote: "Exactly one year ago today I walked down that wooden walkway and made one of the best decision of my life – one of the craziest but still one of the BEST! Love you with everything I have @snackyjax. Thank you for loving me #1yearanniversary."

Ben was married to Una for six years, and the former couple share children Tadhg and Aoife. They split in 2018, one year before Ben tied the knot with Jackie.

At the time, he captioned the album, "This last year has been by far my toughest and most turbulent for a number of reasons that many of you I'm sure are aware of, in some way or another."

He added, "The world has a funny way of working things out, many people think I'm a bad person – as I'm sure there'll be many nasty comments left under this post by keyboard warriors a plenty. But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love. People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over two weeks before deciding to get married. But when someone like her comes into your life, why would I wait?

"The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me including my beautiful X wife @unahealy who I love even more for her blessing."

