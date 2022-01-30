Kimberly Wyatt's star-studded wedding left bridesmaid Ashley Roberts in tears

As Kimberly Wyatt showcases her ice skating skills with her professional partner Mark Hanretty on Dancing on Ice, her husband Max Rogers is likely one of her biggest fans cheering her on rink-side.

The Pussycat Dolls star and the model got married on 21 Feb 2014 at Great Fosters Hotel in front of a star-studded guest list including Sinitta and Ashley Roberts. The latter acted as her maid of honour, donning a gorgeous halterneck green floor-length gown, but she revealed she was left in tears during the nuptials.

Sharing the emotional moment with Lorraine Kelly on her TV show, the Heart Radio star explained: "She was the first one [to marry] out of all of us and we were friends before we even got in the Dolls, and I got emotional. I was the maid of honour and I walked down that aisle and I just lost it. Max looked at me and was like, 'Don't do it!' It was a beautiful, beautiful day."

Kimberly also later revealed to HELLO! magazine that her bridesmaids almost suffered a major disaster hours before she said 'I do' – but she didn't find out until after her nuptials.

Kimberly's Pussycat Dolls co-star Ashley was her maid of honour

"A week before the wedding there were floods all around the venue, but on the day the sunshine came out - I was not expecting that," she said. "Also I found out afterwards the bridesmaids' dresses had got stuck at U.S. customs and that my sister only got her dress at 9.30am, and she was leaving for her flight at 10am... Other than that it all went smoothly."

Despite the rain and the bridesmaid dresses, photos show Kimberly and Max looking loved-up at the stately home in Surrey. Kimberly was a beautiful bride in a lace white dress with long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and a Princess-style skirt – a shape that you could expect to see at a royal wedding.

The couple share three children

The couple began dating in 2011, with Max popping the question in September 2013. Since their 2014 wedding, Kimberly and Max have welcomed three children, Willow, seven, Maple Lyla, four and Ford Senna, two.

The Buttons singer opened up about her marriage to the Irish Mirror in 2014, explaining it can be difficult arranging their work schedules to spend time together. She added: "I guess it does change things in a way, it just feels really comfortable and I feel quite content.

"It's an amazing new step in life and I have the best partner ever. I'm just happy really."

