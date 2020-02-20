It was only this month that Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane announced their engagement after confirming their relationship in January. But, the wedding planning has already begun as Brianne shared a glimpse inside a possible venue for their big day. The Dancing on Ice couple has flown to Ireland to start preparations for their nuptials, which they exclusively told HELLO! will be held in September or October of this year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Brianne shared a stunning photo of the interior of one of the venues they have their eyes on. While she didn't disclose the exact location, the couple has confirmed to HELLO! that the wedding will take place in Ireland, preferably County Mayo on the west coast where Kevin's late father was born. Their potential venue features a grand table covered in beautiful white linen, high ceilings and ornate walls with beautiful drapes that let in plenty of natural light. Captioning the image, the Canadian skater wrote: "And so it begins… Wedding venues."

Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane are already wedding venue hunting

Talking in detail about their wedding day for the first time, Brianne told HELLO! how she has already chosen her wedding gown. She said: "Yes, I have found The Dress, and our heart is set on getting married in Ireland, it will be so beautiful, and it is special to Kevin." Former Ireland and Everton footballer Kevin added to the magazine: "Over the next month we are going (to Ireland) to introduce Brianne to my family, and to look at venues. We are going to set a date for September or October." The bride plans to have two maids of honour, and the groom will have two best men.

Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane announced their engagement in February

Kevin, who proposed to his DoI partner four months after their first encounter, revealed that he phoned Brianne's father to ask for his permission. He added: "I couldn't tell you how the conversation went as I was so nervous. My heart was racing." While some people are amazed at the speed of their whirlwind romance, Brianne told HELLO!: "We wake up every day and say how blessed we feel. I feel like I have known Kevin forever. I wish I had met him 20 years ago."

