Michelle Keegan's engagement ring cost more than average house deposit

The definition of #couplegoals - Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are not only incredibly talented and super beautiful, but they are very much in love. Mark popped the question to Michelle in front of an incredible sunset in Dubai, but what was even more spectacular was the dazzling 5-carat engagement ring he presented to her!

Michelle's breathtaking square-cut diamond has a halo of gems around it and the ring itself is made from platinum. The huge piece of jewellery catches the light perfectly whenever the actress is seen on the red carpet.

Engagement Ring Bible have estimated its value at £20,000, and with the average house price across the UK working out at around £181,000, a 10 per cent deposit would set you back £18,000, making it approximately the same price.

Michelle's ring could have cost around £20,000

This could be why sometimes Michelle is spotted without it on, in order to keep it safe.

In a HELLO! interview, the star opened up about her most treasured jewels: "It has to be my engagement ring, my wedding ring and my Grandma's wedding ring - they're all the most beautiful things I own and hold so much sentimental value. As I'm always on set or travelling around, I have to make sure I know exactly where they are at at all times as I'm so protective over them!"

The couple met in Dubai in 2012

The couple said "I do" in 2015 and their gorgeous day graced the cover of HELLO! magazine. Their ceremony was held at St Mary’s Church in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, and their reception took place at Tudor mansion Hengrave Hall, which was actually the first venue the couple viewed after Mark proposed.

Michelle wowed her guests by wearing a figure-hugging Galia Lahav gown and the groom looked dapper in a tuxedo.

In true A-list style, the newlyweds jetted off to the Maldives for honeymoon to celebrate their nuptials with a huge blow-out holiday.

