Christina Haack's third engagement ring cost double average US salary The Christina on the Coast star is engaged

Christina Haack, 38, has announced the happy news that she is engaged to Joshua Hall, and she has the most jaw-dropping ring! The mesmerising diamond is believed to be worth $150,000 – which is double the average US salary for an entire year which sits at $71,456.

READ: The surprising connection between Christina Haack's new beau and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa

The star announced her surprise news on Instagram on Monday, including three photographs of the loved up couple and the last one gave a good look at her new rock.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, has given HELLO! a comment about the dazzling jewel. He says: "Christina's pavé engagement ring represents exquisite beauty and class. Her enormous diamond is 5 carats and looks to be worth $150,000. Her square shape diamond appears to be a radiant cut and her band is lined with smaller diamonds that accentuate the center stone."

Christina Haack shared her engagement news online

The Christina on the Coast star went public with her relationship in July, but admitted she had been dating Joshua for months prior to that.

It is not the first time Christina has had a dazzling diamond ring though, as the star has been engaged three times and married twice. Her first husband was Tarek El Moussa and her second Ant Anstead.

Her new diamond ring is massive

MORE: Ant Anstead makes surprising revelation after split from Christina Haack

GALLERY: Christina Anstead's former $4.1million monochrome mansion is unreal

Christina and Ant split up in September 2020, finalising their divorce officially in June 2021.

The star had the most romantic proposal

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she said in a statement on Instagram in September 2020.

Her wedding ring from Ant was made of 8.5 carats of decadent diamonds. It was a platinum eternity band with a statement design with 16 different emerald-cut diamonds.

Christina divorced her husband Ant earlier this year

Christina still works alongside her first ex-husband Tarek for their HGTV show Flip or Flop and although it hasn't been an easy road, they still manage to film together.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.