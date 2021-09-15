Kate Hudson's two breathtaking engagement rings worth over $1million The actress has rocked two rings on her left hand

Kate Hudson shared the exciting news that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, musician and actor Danny Fujikawa, earlier this week – and her two rings have a whopping combined value of over $1 million.

READ: Kate Hudson is a blushing bride in gorgeous wedding dress photo – but son Ryder steals the show!

The first ring was visible as she posed for a photo with her new fiancé against the stunning backdrop of the mountains. The couple leaned in for a kiss as Kate rested her left hand on Danny's chest, showing off a stunning band on her ring finger which is estimated to cost around $10,000.

She simply captioned the picture with, "Let's go!" and a slew of emojis, including one of a bride, a church, and a groom.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

Ben Jarett from H&T explained: "Kate appears to have been given two engagement rings from fiance Danny Fujikawa. The first one posted to her Instagram looks like a vintage style engagement ring and seems to be made of two different colour metals, likely two colours of gold.

"It also appears to be set with Pearls, Ruby's and diamonds. This ring is probably worth $10,000, but due to its vintage style may hold more sentimental value to the couple."

Kate sported a band as she announced her engagement

Just hours later, Kate had swapped the original band for an eye-catching diamond that perfectly coordinated with her pink outfit, which consisted of a bikini-style top, a long skirt, and a fluffy coat.

MORE: 5 royals spotted without their engagement rings – and the real reasons why

RELATED: Most expensive royal engagement rings: Meghan Markle, Duchess Camilla and more

Not only was the second ring larger in size, but it was also worth around 100 times more than her first engagement ring, according to Ben.

The champagne diamond Kate wore to the Met Gala

He added: "It appears to be a 10-12 carat champagne colour Diamond with a fine Diamond set band. These types of Diamonds are notoriously difficult to value as they do not fit into a colour 'category' as white Diamonds do, instead, they are 'one off' and as such can be extremely expensive.

"Without a Diamond certificate it is harder to determine the exact value of this ring but due to the weight of the stone and the fact that champagne diamonds are currently in high demand we believe this ring would retail close to $1 million."

Kate and Danny first met through mutual friends when Kate was 23, but they did not start dating until 2016. They are now proud parents to daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, who will turn three this year.

SHOP: 10 best halo engagement rings: A complete guide

Read more HELLO! US stories here