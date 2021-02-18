Louise Pentland and Liam O'Neill share wedding update - plus exclusive proposal trip photos The lifestyle vlogger and Liam are celebrating one year since their engagement

Lifestyle vlogger Louise Pentland and her fiancé Liam O'Neill got engaged on 16 February 2020. The couple announced the news exclusively with HELLO!, and one year on, they have shared a selection of never-before-seen images.

Louise and Liam have also given fans an update on where they are at since the pandemic began.

Speaking on YouTube, Louise explained: "As we all know, it's been a bit of a year. We haven’t had the opportunity to celebrate being engaged because as soon as we did, we went into lockdown. What we did do, though, was get a shoot in HELLO! Magazine, which was lovely!"

Liam popped the question during a magical trip to Walt Disney World which Louise told HELLO! is her "happy place".

Liam proposed to Louise at Disney World

Liam added: "I decided to propose on the holiday as soon as Louise had booked it; it's her favourite place in the world." His masterplan involved hiding the ring in a cinnamon bun box. "It had an in-built light," he said.

Louise and Liam were on the trip with Louise's two daughters

Louise is mum to two girls: Darcy, from a previous relationship, and Pearl, her first child with Liam. Both girls played a part in the big moment, with Liam explaining: "Darcy always used to say to me: 'You should propose to my mummy at Disney world.'"

Liam popped the question after a stroll on Disney's Boardwalk

Sure enough, that’s exactly what he did. So, when will they finally walk down the aisle?

"We don't have any wedding plans yet," Louise revealed. "We have delayed being engaged and when this is all over, we want to have a party and all that kind of stuff.

It has been a year since Louise and Liam got engaged

"We do want to have an engagement party as soon as possible. We were going to do it in February to mark one year."

Instead, Louise and Liam have honoured the occasion by telling their engagement story in Louise's latest YouTube episode.

