Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's fans spot same thing in engagement video

Bridie Wilkins
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are set to get married after Gorka proposed, and fans have all noticed one thing in a video taken on the day.
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are officially engaged, after Gorka proposed on Valentine's Day. The Strictly star has since shared a video of Gemma taken just before he popped the question, and fans couldn't help but notice one thing: the poo bag Gemma is holding for their pet dogs.
Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba quipped: "It's the poo bag. Love this mate, you romantic sausage," while Katya Jones added: "The poo bag did it for me, so sweet Gorks," and a third fan wrote: "Love it. Poo bag and all."
Poo bag or no poo bag, the adorable footage showed Gemma wrapped up as the pair enjoyed a walk ahead of what would be one of the biggest moments of their lives.
Gorka captioned it: "She was so unaware of what I had planned @glouiseatkinson."
Gemma and Gorka both shared the news with the same photo of Gemma kissing Gorka on the cheek on Instagram.
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are engaged
Gemma wrote: "Valentine's forever… Of course I said yes," while Gorka said: "The best day with my forever Valentine's. I asked and she said YES! Happy Valentine's Day everyone."
The photo also gave fans a look at Gemma's beautiful engagement ring.
HELLO! spoke to engagement and wedding ring and jewellery brand Taylor & Hart who valued the rock at an estimated cost of £11,900.
It looks to feature a 1.50ct centre oval diamond set in platinum, with fishtail pave diamonds to half eternity and non-cathedral shoulders.
Since, Gemma and Gorka have taken to Instagram once again to thank their followers for the "lovely messages".
Gemma said: "Thank you so much for your lovely, lovely messages and well-wishes. It's really kind of you, I'm trying to read through them all. But yeah, as if I am a fiancée?"
