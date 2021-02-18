Did you spot how Kate Middleton broke royal protocol on her wedding day? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge married in 2011

When Prince William and Kate Middleton got married in 2011 in front of 1,900 guests with approximately 17.6million people watching at home, not many people would have known that her bridal look broke a 350-year-old tradition, simply because she chose to wear her hair down.

According to the documentary, William & Kate: The Journey, Kate was encouraged by royal officials to wear her hair up, something she decided against. "Royal sources tell me that the royals indicated very strongly to Kate that they would prefer her to wear her hair up for this very special occasion," said royal reporter Ashley Pearson.

It is custom for royal brides throughout history to wear their hair up on their wedding day, and many brides even after the Duchess have adhered to this age-old convention. The Duchess of Sussex wore a low chignon and Princess Eugenie also had an updo for her nuptials.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore her hair in loose curls for her big day

Kate Middleton may have inspired one royal bride to bend the rules a little though, as when Princess Beatrice unveiled pictures of her secret wedding in 2020, she was sporting a similar half-up half-down style to the Duchess'.

Meghan Markle kept it traditional with an updo

We think Kate's brunette locks styled in tumbling curls looked divine against the shimmering beacon of the Queen Mother's Cartier Halo Tiara. The glittering headpiece has 739 brilliant-cut diamonds and 149 baguette-cut diamonds – no wonder it sparkled so much!

Princess Beatrice followed in Kate Middleton's footsteps and wore her hair down

Everything else about the Duchess of Cambridge's immaculate royal wedding look was kept very traditional though. Her iconic Alexander McQueen gown made in collaboration with Sarah Burton was the epitome of elegance with demure lace sleeves and a sweeping skirt.

Kate Middleton's bridal look has become iconic

Her breathtaking veil with beautiful trim of hand-embroidered flowers perfectly completed her bridal ensemble.

Kate decided on classic wedding day make-up with a slick of black eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and a dab of pale pink lip colour, a gorgeous look that she applied herself!

